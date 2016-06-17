China broker Orient Sec to launch up to $1.15 billion HK offer on Monday: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Orient Securities Co plans to launch an up to $1.15 billion share offering in Hong Kong on Monday, IFR reported, in what is expected to be the first of several mainland brokerages lining up to raise funds in the city this year.

The deal comes almost a year after a stock market collapse in China, which unraveled after a surge that was fueled partly by abundant funds at local brokers which made a flurry of capital raisings in Hong Kong earlier in 2015.

Brokerages, including Huatai Securities Co Ltd, Haitong Securities and GF Securities, raised $22.4 billion in Hong Kong last year and most of them mentioned margin finance, or lending for stock purchases, as a key area for expansion and where they would invest a portion of the proceeds.

Orient Securities, which filed for the Hong Kong listing under the name DFZQ, said in a securities filing for the share sale it would only “selectively” develop margin financing, which faced tough restrictions by Chinese regulators last year to prevent systemic risk in domestic capital markets.

The brokerage, which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, plans to sell the shares in an indicative range of HK$7.85 ($1.01) to HK$9.35 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

The company did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans.

Besides Orient Securities, Chinese brokers looking to raise funds in Hong Kong include Everbright Securities Co Ltd, China Merchants Securities Co Ltd and China Securities Co Ltd (CSC).

Everbright is targeting raising $1 billion in July, while China Merchants plans a $2 billion deal in September and CSC is eyeing proceeds of $1 billion as soon as the end of year, IFR has reported.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Nomura have been hired as sponsors of Orient Securities’ share offering.

($1 = 7.7590 Hong Kong dollars)