June 20, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

Broker Orient Securities secures 10 cornerstone investors for $1.16 billion HK deal: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Orient Securities Co (600958.SS) launched an up to $1.16 billion Hong Kong share offering on Monday, securing demand for nearly half of the deal through 10 cornerstone investors, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Orient Securities, which filed for the Hong Kong listing under the name DFZQ, is offering 957 million shares in an indicative range of HK$7.85 to HK$9.35 each.

The company, which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc (C.N) in China, secured funds from 10 investors including Hung Jia Finance and BOCOM International Global Investment, which have agreed to buy $474 million of the shares on offer, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
