Australia's Origin Energy eyes $1 billion share sale: sources

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Origin Energy (ORG.AX) is considering a share sale worth close to A$1 billion ($985 million) as it inches closer to a final investment decision over the second phase of its domestic LNG project, two sources said.

JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Macquarie (MQG.AX) are tipped to be among the underwriters for the share sale, the sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter, said without elaborating on whether underwriting mandates have been signed.

The sources also did not say whether Origin would opt for a rights offering or a placement. They declined to be named as the talks are confidential.

A share sale could be launched as early as mid-June, subject to market conditions and investor feedback, they said. The proceeds would go towards Origin’s share of equity contribution to its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, they added.

Investor appetite globally is shaky with European debt turmoil, spluttering U.S. economic recovery and a China slowdown at the back of their minds.

Australia has had a near two-year drought of bigger-sized IPOs and earlier in the day Dart Energy DTE.AX shelved plans to float its international business in Singapore citing weak markets.

Firms are still braving markets and launching secondary share sales though. Origin’s rival AGL Energy AGK.AX is in the market raising A$900 million through a rights offer to fund its acquisition of a power utility.

An Origin spokesman said the company did not comment on rumor or speculation. A spokesman for JPMorgan and a spokeswoman for Macquarie declined to comment.

FUNDING GAP

Last week, Origin said it secured $8.5 billion in project finance from export credit agencies and commercial banks for the second phase of APLNG in Queensland state.

A final investment decision is expected this year. Origin could also sell down further equity in the project to help fund the second phase of the project, one of the sources said.

Origin and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) each own 37.5 percent of APLNG, which is estimated to cost about $14 billion for the first part of the project, while China’s Sinopec holds the rest.

Macquarie Equities Research in a note to clients said it saw an up to A$1 billion funding gap that Origin needs to fill to protect its BBB+ credit rating.

It added the gap puts pressure on Origin to revisit its dividend reinvestment plan, sell a further stake in APLNG or reconsider a modest equity raising ahead of the second phase.

Well-advanced Australian LNG projects are attracting investors from Japan, Korea and China, with firms in these countries keen to secure supplies for their energy needs.

Australia has $200 billion of proposed liquefied natural gas export projects in the pipeline, and developers plan to add more than 80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production before the end of the decade.

Origin, valued by the market at A$14.1 billion, raised A$2.3 billion via a rights offering last year to cut debt after buying power assets from New South Wales state. ($1 = 1.0156 Australian dollars)