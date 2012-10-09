Orion raises full-year operating profit outlook

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion (ORNBV.HE) raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday, saying its operating profit was stronger than previously expected.

Orion said its operating profit in 2012 would be close to the 283 million euros ($367 million) it reported in 2011. The company previously forecast it would be slightly higher than the 254 million it reported in 2010.

Orion shares rose 1.8 percent to 17.35 euros after the announcement.