FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Orkla posts Q3 earnings above forecasts
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Norway's Orkla posts Q3 earnings above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla (ORK.OL) reported third-quarter core profit above market forecasts on Wednesday and said that its key Nordic grocery market would stay relatively stable.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) rose 5 percent to 857 million Norwegian crowns ($149.64 million) in the quarter, from a restated 817 million crowns in the year-ago period and came above the 820 million crown average forecast in a Reuters poll.

The year ago EBITA figure was lowered to 817 million crowns from 1.12 billion after the company agreed to sell parts of its aluminum business Sapa and specialty chemicals unit Borregaard (BRGD.OL).

Reporting by Oslo newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.