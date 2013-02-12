FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2013

Finmeccanica helicopter unit backs CEO over bribe prone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland issued a statement in support of its chief executive after he was caught up in a corruption case over a contract with the Indian government.

Bruno Spagnolini, head of the helicopter business, has been placed under house arrest, a source said. Police arrested Giuseppe Orsi, CEO of parent company Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, as part of the same inquiry.

“The company expresses its support to both of them and confirms its confidence in the judges,” the statement said.

Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
