FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Finmeccanica calls Wednesday board meeting after arrest
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Finmeccanica calls Wednesday board meeting after arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The board of Finmeccanica SpA SIFI.MI will meet on Wednesday to discuss how to limit the impact on its business of a judicial probe that has seen the arrest of its chief executive, the Italian defense group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting at 17:00 GMT will decide “the most appropriate measures regarding governance of the company”, it said.

“The company confirms that the operating activities and ongoing projects of the company will continue as usual in order to limit the impact from today’s judicial activities on, amongst other things, the disposals process underway,” it said.

The heavily indebted group is seeking to sell its AnsaldoEnergia power engineering business to focus on its core aerospace and defense activities and avoid a costly credit rating downgrade.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.