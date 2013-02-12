Italy industry head attacks judicial probes on Finmeccanica, others

ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s engineering association Federmeccanica condemned actions by prosecutors against defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, oil giant ENI (ENI.MI) and steel maker ILVA, saying they exposed the groups to “uncontrollable risks”.

“The investigations will run their course and we’ll see what result they bring,” Pier Luigi Ceccardi said in a statement.

“What’s clear is that they are exposing our country’s big industrial groups to uncontrollable risks at a very delicate moment for the future of our productive industry,” he said.