FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orthofix to sell sports medicine unit
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 24, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Orthofix to sell sports medicine unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Orthofix International NV (OFIX.O) said it agreed to sell its sports medicine business to private equity firm Water Street Healthcare Partners for $157.5 million.

The medical devices company said it will use the net proceeds from the sale -- expected to be about $140 million -- to prepay debt.

Orthofix’s unit, Breg Inc, provides a portfolio of bracing and cold therapy products to treat a variety of sports-related conditions.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.