Orthofix to sell sports medicine unit

(Reuters) - Orthofix International NV (OFIX.O) said it agreed to sell its sports medicine business to private equity firm Water Street Healthcare Partners for $157.5 million.

The medical devices company said it will use the net proceeds from the sale -- expected to be about $140 million -- to prepay debt.

Orthofix’s unit, Breg Inc, provides a portfolio of bracing and cold therapy products to treat a variety of sports-related conditions.