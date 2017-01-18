FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Orthofix to pay $14 million to settle charges it paid off doctors: U.S. SEC
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon's departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon's departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
January 18, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 7 months ago

Orthofix to pay $14 million to settle charges it paid off doctors: U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Texas-based medical device company Orthofix International NV has admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $14 million to settle charges that it improperly booked revenue and paid off doctors in Brazil to boost sales, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement that Orthofix improperly booked revenue in certain instances. Its "accounting failure were widespread and significant, causing Orthofix to make false statements to the public about its financial condition," it said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

