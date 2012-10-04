FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

Tropical Storm Oscar forms in eastern Tropical Atlantic: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Oscar, the fifteenth named storm of the season, has formed in the eastern Tropical Atlantic on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

The storm was located about 1,220 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde islands packing winds of about 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour).

“Oscar is forecast to become an open trough on Friday and then dissipate by Friday night,” the Miami-based center said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, it said.

Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
