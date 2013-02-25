FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ang Lee wins second directing Oscar for 'Life of Pi"
#Film News
February 25, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

Ang Lee wins second directing Oscar for 'Life of Pi"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ang Lee, best director nominee for his film "Life of Pi", arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Taiwanese-born Ang Lee won his second Oscar for Best Directing on Sunday for “Life of Pi,” the adaption of Yann Martel’s fantasy adventure novel about an Indian boy who survives a shipwreck but is stranded in a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger.

“Life of Pi” was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture. Starring newcomer Suraj Sharma, the film was lauded by critics for Lee’s ability to bring the complex book to life.

The 58-year-old Lee, who began his career directing Chinese-language films, won his first Academy Award 2006 for directing “Brokeback Mountain,” the story of a complex love affair between two men.

Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
