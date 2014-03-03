Factbox: List of key Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out the 86th Academy Awards, or Oscars, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday for the best movies, performances, directing, writing and other achievements in film in 2013.
Following is a list of winners in leading categories.
“12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club”
Cate Blanchett in “Blue Jasmine”
Alfonso Cuaron for “Gravity”
Jared Leto in “Dallas Buyers Club”
Lupita Nyong‘o in “12 Years a Slave”
“12 Years a Slave”
“Her”
“The Great Beauty,” Italy
“Frozen”
“20 Feet from Stardom”
“Let It Go” from “Frozen”
“Gravity”
“The Great Gatsby”
“Gravity”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
