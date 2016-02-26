FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Looking ahead to Oscars fashion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - The Oscars are fast approaching and fashion commentators are gearing up for the array of red carpet frocks that will be beamed around the world.

    In what is seen as the Hollywood fashion event of the year, every piece of clothing and accessories will be analysed.

    ”We always hope for big things on the Oscar red carpet when it comes to fashion. It is the Super Bowl of fashion, as we say,” commentator Sam Saboura said.”The awards show season thus far has been a little bit safe, so we’re looking for something a little more dramatic.”

