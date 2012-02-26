FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: A list of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 26, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 6 years

Factbox: A list of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards

Bob Tourtellotte

1 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, California (Reuters) - The Independent Spirit Awards, art house cinema’s equivalent of the Oscars, on Saturday handed out honors for the best films and performances of 2012 among movies made outside Hollywood’s major studios. Following is a list of winners at the event that is sponsored by Los Angeles-based group, Film Independent.

Feature film

“The Artist”

Lead actor

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Lead actress

Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Supporting actor

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Supporting actress

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Director

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

First feature film

“Margin Call”

Cinematography

Guillaume Schiffman, “The Artist”

Screenplay

Alexander Payne, Nate Faxon, Jim Rash, “The Descendants”

First Screenplay

Will Reiser, “50/50”

Documentary

“The Interrupters”

International film

“A Separation” (Iran)

John Cassavetes Award

“Pariah”

Robert Altman Award

“Margin Call”

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.