Factbox: A list of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards

Writer and director Alexander Payne (C) accepts the best screenplay award along with co-writers Jim Rash (L) and Nat Faxon (R) for "The Descendants" at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SANTA MONICA, California (Reuters) - The Independent Spirit Awards, art house cinema’s equivalent of the Oscars, on Saturday handed out honors for the best films and performances of 2012 among movies made outside Hollywood’s major studios. Following is a list of winners at the event that is sponsored by Los Angeles-based group, Film Independent.

Feature film

“The Artist” Lead actor

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist” Lead actress

Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn” Supporting actor

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” Supporting actress

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants” Director

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist” First feature film

Host Seth Rogen walks offstage at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“Margin Call” Cinematography

Guillaume Schiffman, “The Artist” Screenplay

Alexander Payne, Nate Faxon, Jim Rash, “The Descendants” First Screenplay

Will Reiser, “50/50” Documentary

“The Interrupters” International film

“A Separation” (Iran) John Cassavetes Award

“Pariah” Robert Altman Award

“Margin Call”