Factbox: Nominees for the 86th Academy Awards

(Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host the 86th annual Academy Awards, the film industry’s highest honors, on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.
The following is a list of nominees in leading categories:
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Nebraska”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Christian Bale in “American Hustle”
Bruce Dern in “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor in “12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club”
Amy Adams in “American Hustle”
Cate Blanchett in “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock in “Gravity”
Judi Dench in “Philomena”
Meryl Streep in “August: Osage County”
David O. Russell for “American Hustle”
Alfonso Cuarón for “Gravity”
Alexander Payne for “Nebraska”
Steve McQueen for “12 Years a Slave”
Martin Scorsese for “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Barkhad Abdi in “Captain Phillips”
Bradley Cooper in “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender in “12 Years a Slave”
Jonah Hill in “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Jared Leto in “Dallas Buyers Club”
Sally Hawkins in “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrence in “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong‘o in “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts in “August: Osage County”
June Squibb in “Nebraska”
“Before Midnight”
“Captain Phillips”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Her”
“Nebraska”
“Broken Circle Breakdown,” Belgium
“The Great Beauty,” Italy
“The Hunt,” Denmark
“The Missing Picture,” Cambodia
“Omar,” Palestine
“The Croods”
“Despicable Me 2”
“Ernest & Celestine”
“Frozen”
“The Wind Rises”
“The Act of Killing”
“Cutie and the Boxer”
“Dirty Wars”
“The Square”
“20 Feet from Stardom”
“Alone Yet Not Alone,” from “Alone Yet Not Alone”
“Happy,” from “Despicable Me 2”
“Let it Go,” from “Frozen”
“The Moon Song,” from “Her”
“Ordinary Love,” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
“The Book Thief”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Philomena”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“American Hustle”
“The Grandmaster”
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Invisible Woman”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Grandmaster”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“Prisoners”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”
“The Lone Ranger”
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Iron Man 3”
“The Lone Ranger”
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
