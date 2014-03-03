Factbox: Key quotes from the 2014 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars, the film industry’s top honors, at the 86th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Following is a collection of quotes from the show, and from the winners:

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, WINNER, BEST ACTOR, ”DALLAS BUYERS

CLUB”

“Alright, alright, alright.”

“First off, I want to thank God, because that’s who I look up to. He’s graced my life with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or any other human hand. He has shown me that it’s a scientific fact that gratitude reciprocates.”

ALFONSO CUARON, WINNER, BEST DIRECTOR, “GRAVITY”

“Making a film can be a transformative experience ... for many of us involved in this film, it was definitely a transformative experience. For a lot of people that transformation was wisdom, for me it was just the color of my hair.”

CATE BLANCHETT, WINNER, BEST ACTRESS, “BLUE JASMINE”

”As random and subjective as this award is, it means a great deal in a year of, yet again, extraordinary performances by women.

While there are still some people in the film business “who are still foolishly clinging to the idea that female films with women at the center are niche experiences. They are not. Audiences want to see them, and in fact, they earn money.”

ELLEN DEGENERES, HOST

“It’s going to be an exciting night. Anything can happen, so many different possibilities. Possibility No. 1: ‘12 Years a Slave’ wins best picture. Possibility No. 2: You’re all racists.”

JARED LETO, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, ”DALLAS BUYERS

CLUB”

“To all the dreamers out there ... in places like the Ukraine and Venezuela: I want to say, we are here and as you struggle to make your dreams happen, to live the impossible, we’re thinking of you tonight.”

LUPITA NYONG‘O, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, ”12 YEARS A

SLAVE”

“It doesn’t escape me for one moment that so much joy in my life is thanks to so much pain in someone else’s and so I want to salute the spirit of Patsey for her guidance.”

BRAD PITT, PRODUCER OF “12 YEARS A SLAVE”

“We just hope this film remains a gentle reminder that we are all equal. We all want the same. We want dignity and opportunity for ourselves and our family, and that another’s freedom is every bit as important as our own.”