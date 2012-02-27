Factbox: List of Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sunday handed out the Oscars - the highest honors in the movie industry
Following is a list of winners in leading categories for the 84th annual Academy Awards.
“The Artist”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
“Rango”
“A Separation,” Iran
“The Descendants,” by Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash
“Midnight in Paris,” by Woody Allen
“Undefeated”
“The Artist,” Ludovic Bource
“Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets,” music and lyric by Bret McKenzie
“Hugo,” production design: Dante Ferretti; set decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo
“Hugo,” Robert Richardson
“The Artist,” Mark Bridges
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall
“The Iron Lady,” Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland
“Hugo,” Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning
Short Film (Live Action) “The Shore” Terry George and Oorlagh George
Short Film (Animated)
“The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg
Documentary (Short Subject)
“Saving Face”
“Hugo”
Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty
“Hugo”
Tom Fleischman and John Midgley
Reporting By Frank Simons; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler