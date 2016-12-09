FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Next OSCE chairman to focus on fight against Islamist militancy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2016 / 4:23 PM / 8 months ago

Next OSCE chairman to focus on fight against Islamist militancy

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz address media at the 23rd OSCE Ministerial Council organized by Germany's OSCE Chairmanship in Hamburg, Germany December 9, 2016.Fabian Bimmer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, incoming chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, on Friday said the fight against Islamist militancy would be a centerpiece of his year at the helm.

"We have over 10,000 people in the OSCE countries that have gone to to Iraq and Syria to support Islamic State terrorism...," Kurz told reporters after a two-day meeting of OSCE ministers. "And when they get back into our societies, they pose a massive security risk for us all."

Kurz, who will become chairman of the 57-country security and human rights watchdog in January, said it was critical to combat the ideology of the jihadist movement inside Europe, in addition to fighting it in the Middle East.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Sabine Siebold; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.