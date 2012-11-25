FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Osem third-quarter net profit slips, sales rise
November 25, 2012

Israel's Osem third-quarter net profit slips, sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli food maker Osem Investments OSEM.TA posted a 1.1 percent drop in quarterly net profit, weighed down by higher costs for raw materials and energy as well as a rise in financing expenses and taxes.

Osem, 58.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle NESN.VX, said on Sunday third-quarter net profit fell to 100.8 million shekels ($26.1 million) from 101.9 million a year earlier.

Osem said the higher costs were partly offset by efficiency measures in its distribution systems and lower advertising spending

Quarterly sales rose 2.6 percent to 1.07 billion shekels, boosted by a 5.4 percent increase in sales overseas.

Financing expenses rose to 7.1 million shekels from 5.7 million a year earlier due to exchange rate differentials.

($1 = 3.86 shekels)

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
