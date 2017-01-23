FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC says shipowner OSG, former CFO, charged over tax evasion
January 23, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. SEC says shipowner OSG, former CFO, charged over tax evasion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman waits for an elevator in the foyer of the Fort Worth Regional Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012.Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.

OSG, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012 after the discovery of the tax liabilities, has agreed to pay a $5 million penalty subject to bankruptcy court approval, and Itkin agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty, the SEC said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

