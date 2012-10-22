FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn to nominate former JLG head to Oshkosh board
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Icahn to nominate former JLG head to Oshkosh board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn named the first of a slate of directors he wants elected to the board of Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), picking the former chief executive of the JLG aerial-lift unit that Icahn would like to see spun off.

Icahn, who earlier this month said he planned to make an offer for U.S. truckmaker Oshkosh that would value the company at $2.98 billion, said former JLG head William Lasky would be among a slate he planned to nominate by the end of this week.

“The company will not succeed without a new management team and a drastically different strategy,” said Icahn, who is Oshkosh’s largest shareholder with a 9.45 percent stake.

Icahn said his offer of $32.50 per share would be conditional on Oshkosh holders electing his slate of directors.

Oshkosh bought JLG in 2006 for $3 billion.

An Oshkosh spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.