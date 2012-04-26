Oshkosh profit tops Wall Street view, helped by lifts

(Reuters) - Heavy truck maker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit that was far less severe than analysts had expected, helped by strong sales of aerial lifts and work platforms.

The earnings decline, which came despite an 18.9 percent rise in sales, reflected a shift in military spending toward less-profitable lighter-weight vehicles and away from more-profitable heavier ones.

The company said it now expects sales of access equipment, which includes cherry pickers and scissor-style lifts used to reach high places, to rise by 35 percent to 40 percent this year, up from its January forecast of 25 percent to 30 percent.

“The access equipment market continued to exhibit a strong recovery,” Chief Executive Charles Szews said on a conference call with analysts.

Oshkosh’s weak spot was sales of fire trucks, which have fallen dramatically as cash-strapped U.S. municipalities rein in their spending.

The profit for the second quarter ended on March 31 was $37.3 million, or 41 cents per share, down from $67.9 million or 74 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

The slide was less dramatic than analysts had feared, and earnings came in well above the average forecast of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $2.08 billion from $1.75 billion. Wall Street had looked for $1.81 billion.

Oshkosh shares rose 2.3 percent to $23.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Earlier this year, the company fought off a proxy battle by activist investor Carl Icahn, who had sought to merge Oshkosh with rival Navistar International Corp (NAV.N).

That battle weighed on earnings by 2 cents per share in the quarter, Oshkosh said.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it expected earnings per share for the second half of its fiscal year to be “modestly higher” than the 83 cents recorded for the first six months.

Over the past year, Oshkosh shares have lost about 34 percent of their value, while the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX has risen 4 percent.