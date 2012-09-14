Oshkosh plans to double profit in three years

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) said on Friday its profit would double in three years, rising up to 30 percent annually as margins improve and international sales increase to more than one-quarter of total revenue.

Orders are rising for “access” equipment such as aerial work platforms and towing products, and global demand is growing for emergency equipment including aircraft rescue vehicles, Oshkosh said, adding that this more than offsets soft sales in the defense business.

“Oshkosh has its mojo back,” Chief Executive Charlie Szews said via webcast from the company’s Analyst Day meeting in Chicago.

Investors cheered the forecast, driving its shares up 8.2 percent to $29.76 at the close, making it one of the top 10 performers on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Oshkosh shares have shot up 40 percent so far this year.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company sees 2015 profit of $4 to $4.50 a share, compared with $2.05 to $2.15 this fiscal year, a doubling that would translate to annual profit growth of 23 to 30 percent.

Analysts expected $2.11 per share, on average, in the fiscal year ending on September 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our outlook today assumes a slow, maybe even a choppy recovery,” Pat Davidson, vice president of investor relations, said on the webcast. “We’re not assuming a double-dip recession or significant U.S. weakness following the U.S. presidential elections. Also, we do not expect significantly weaker GDP across Europe.”

Oshkosh in July reported third-quarter profit that beat estimates on higher sales in all nondefense businesses. It also increased its sales estimates in most segments and said it was cutting costs by shutting down two small fire and emergency operations.

Szews said the company had prepared for steep declines in U.S. defense spending.

John Urias, who heads Oshkosh’s defense business, said the company expects U.S. defense spending will drop by at least 30 percent between 2008 and 2018, and is focused on winning contracts globally and modernizing aging military equipment.

Oshkosh last month won a contract, along with AM General and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), from the U.S. Army and Marine Corps to work on prototypes for a new truck to replace the Humvee.

As companies move to update aging equipment that they had put off replacing during the recession, Oshkosh is seeing a boost in sales of access equipment such as aerial work platforms, boom lifts and towing products.

Oshkosh is under pressure from its biggest shareholder, Icahn Associates, to spin off its JLG access equipment business. Investor Carl Icahn and his affiliates, with a 9.5 percent stake, have argued the performance of Oshkosh’s other businesses makes it hard to recognize the value of JLG.

Oshkosh purchased JLG in 2006 for about $3 billion.

Szews said the company is considering multiple options for improving results in all business segments.

As for its own merger strategy, Chief Financial Officer Dave Sagehorn told analysts that Oshkosh was “historically an active acquirer, and today I would characterize us as being an opportunistic acquirer.”