FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oshkosh posts higher profit, raises view on construction sales
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 30, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Oshkosh posts higher profit, raises view on construction sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) reported a sharply higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook, citing strong sales of construction booms.

The company, which also makes specialty trucks, reported a fiscal third-quarter profit of $148.4 million, or $1.67 a share, up from $77.1 million, or 84 cents a share, a year before.

Sales rose 2.1 percent to $2.2 billion, Oshkosh said.

On average, had analysts expected the company to report a profit of $1.08 a share on sales of $2.1 billion, according to Reuters estimates.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.