FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oshkosh shares fall on earnings miss, lowered full-year forecast
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 29, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Oshkosh shares fall on earnings miss, lowered full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) tumbled more than 11 percent on Tuesday after the specialty truckmaker posted an unexpectedly lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook.

The Wisconsin-based company posted a fiscal third-quarter profit of $105.1 million, or $1.22 a share, down from $148.4 million, or $1.67 a share, during the comparable quarter last year. Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of $1.37 a share, according to Reuters estimates.

Oshkosh also cut its full-year earnings per share target to a range of $3.40 to $3.55, from a range of $3.40 to $3.65.

It cited a 46.5 percent drop in sales of tactical and other military vehicles and a 8.3 percent decline in sales of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles for the lower quarterly profit and change to its full-year earnings forecast.

The company said revenue during the quarter fell 12.3 percent to $1.93 billion.

Oshkosh shares fell $6.13 to $47.06 in mid-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.