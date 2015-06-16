Oshkosh cuts full-year profit forecast

A military vehicle passes by the Oshkosh plant in Wisconsin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

(Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), a specialty truckmaker, said bad weather hurt sales at its access equipment business for the current quarter and cut its full-year profit.

The company’s shares were down 6.2 percent at $47.20 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The access equipment business, which makes aerial work platforms and telehandlers that position workers and materials at elevated heights, contribute about half of Oshkosh’s revenue.

A delay in launching a product also hit sales for the quarter ending June 30, said the company which also makes medium and heavy tactical vehicles for the defense sector.

Oshkosh said it now expects third-quarter profit to be about the same as the adjusted profit for the same period a year earlier. It had earlier expected a growth in profit.

The company cut its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the full year to $3.75-$4.00 from $4.00-$4.25.

Up to Monday’s close of $50.33 on the New York Stock Exchange, Oshkosh’s stock had risen 3.4 percent this year, outperforming a 3 percent decline in the Dow Jones U.S. Commercial Vehicles & Trucks Index .DJUSHR.