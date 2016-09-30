Germany says watching Chinese takeover interest closely

The logo of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany February 26, 2014.

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is carefully watching the interest of Chinese businesses in taking over companies in Germany, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on a report in German business daily Handelsblatt that potential buyers of shares in lighting group Osram had been in contact with Siemens (SIEGn.DE), which holds a stake in Osram.

But she added: "We are carefully watching the overall situation, especially concerning takeovers from China."