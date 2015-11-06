Osram starts sales process for lamps business

The logo of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured at the headquarters in Munich February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - German lighting maker Osram (OSRn.DE) has started the sales process of its lamps business and plans to separate it operationally from the rest of the group by next April and legally by July, a spokesman said on Friday.

The business has 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in sales. It is in decline but has attracted interest from Chinese buyers because of its strong brands and distribution channels in Europe and the United States.

Chinese LED (light-emitting diode) products maker MLS (002745.SZ) said earlier its board had approved a bid for Osram’s lamps business.

Shanghai Feilo Acoustics (600651.SS) said in July it had made a non-binding offer.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)