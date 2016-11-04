New wrinkle in ballot selfie litigation: Are polling places public?

(Reuters) - Momentum has shifted in the last week in litigation over ballot selfies. After a series of favorable rulings for opponents of election laws that ban voters from posting photos of their completed ballots, three different courts have refused to bar states from enforcing those laws in the upcoming election.

Last Friday, a divided three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a trial court injunction, effectively leaving in place, for now, a Michigan law barring ballot selfies. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup of San Francisco refused to lift California’s ballot selfie prohibition – which is due to die in 2017 – in time for the presidential election. And on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel of Manhattan declined to grant New York voters a preliminary injunction that would have permitted them to post pictures of their completed ballots in next week’s election.

For the 6th Circuit majority – Judges Jeffrey Sutton and Ralph Guy – and Judge Alsup in the California case, the key factor was timing. Voters have had plenty of time to challenge state laws prohibiting voters from taking and posting election-booth photos but waited until the eleventh hour to sue. “With just ten days before the November 2016 election,” wrote Judge Sutton, “we will not accept (the) invitation to suddenly alter Michigan’s venerable voting protocols.” Over a dissent by Chief Judge R. Guy Cole, who said ballot selfies are likely protected by the First Amendment, the appellate majority said the plaintiff in the Michigan case would have the opportunity to litigate in full the interesting constitutional arguments he has raised, but not until after the election.

That brings me to Judge Castel’s ruling Thursday, which features an ominous development for ballot selfie proponents. Like Judge Alsup and the 6th Circuit majority, Judge Castel was perturbed that voters didn’t challenge New York’s 126-year-old ballot secrecy law until right before the 2016 election. He was also swayed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s argument that changing the rule at this late date would lead to chaos at polling stations.

More substantively, however, Judge Castel concluded that previous rulings on ballot selfies used the wrong standard of scrutiny for a government restriction on voters’ free speech rights. Opinions from federal trial judges in Indiana and Michigan and from a three-judge appellate panel at the 1st Circuit have said that ballot selfie bans are unconstitutional under strict or intermediate scrutiny, which require the government to tailor free speech restrictions narrowly. Judge Castel found those standards of review are too exacting.

According to him, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1985 ruling in Cornelius v. NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund permits governments more leeway to restrict speech in nonpublic forums than in public. And citing decisions from the 3rd and 6th Circuits, Castel said that polling places are not public forums. So he found that the government may enforce free speech restrictions within polling stations as long as the restriction is reasonable and viewpoint neutral. The government need not meet the tougher standard of scrutiny.

New York’s ballot secrecy law, he said, was a reasonable response to once-rampant vote-selling and coercion, and were it to be struck down to allow ballot selfies, those very problems might well return. “Those who declined to post a selfie could be swiftly outed and subjected to retaliation,” the judge hypothesized. “This not-so-subtle form of voter intimidation is squarely within the zone of the statute’s intended reach.”

Judge Castel said his finding does not conflict with the Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling in Burson v. Freeman, in which the justices upheld Tennessee’s restrictions on electioneering outside of polling places. Although a Supreme Court plurality found the area outside of polling stations to be a public forum, Judge Castel said there is a critical difference between what happens in the environs of a polling station and what happens within. (He also noted Justice Antonin Scalia's Burson concurrence, which suggested polling stations are not traditional public forums.)

No other court looking at ballot selfies, to the best of my knowledge, has used the standard Judge Castel applied, though the 6th Circuit hinted at it. In the majority opinion staying a trial ruling that would have allowed ballot selfies, the appeals court said Michigan’s election law might end up being constitutionally sound because “a polling place is not a traditional public forum.”

If the ballot selfie cause is to outlast the 2016 campaign, it sound like challengers to voter secrecy laws had better be ready to argue for a more exacting standard of review than Judge Castel deemed appropriate.

In response to my query on Judge Castel’s ruling, the firm that filed the New York ballot selfie challenge, Stoll Glickman & Bellina, sent me a press release that said its lawyers are disappointed in the decision. “We believe strongly that the law is unconstitutional and declaring it so would not have required the NYC Board of Elections to alter anything in their election day operations,” the release said. “We hope that going forward the board will join us to uphold the constitutional rights of voters and increase participation in future elections.”