Does ethics watchdog have constitutional right to sue President Trump?

(Reuters) - The public interest group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which sued President Donald Trump Monday for allegedly violating the Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses of the U.S. Constitution, has dedicated more of its resources than it would like to investigating and explaining the new president’s extensive, far-flung business entanglements.

According to CREW’s complaint, filed in Manhattan federal district court by Gupta Wessler, the group has had to spend so much time responding to media inquiries about Donald Trump’s potential conflicts of interest that it hasn’t been able to carry out its usual agenda of tracking campaign contributions, monitoring ethics in state government and commenting on campaign-related regulation. CREW said it has even had to hire a new senior attorney to enhance its ability to keep watch over the president’s potential conflicts of interest.

CREW, which is headed by Richard Painter and Norman Eisen - former ethics lawyers for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, respectively – contends that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent in 1982’s Havens Realty v. Coleman and 1993 precedent from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in Ragin v. Harry Macklowe, it meets standing requirements under Article III of the Constitution. Essentially, CREW is arguing that because it has expended and will continue to divert resources to President Trump’s alleged violation of the Constitution’s anti-bribery provisions, it has suffered a concrete injury.

“When groups are organized for the purpose of protecting individual rights,” said Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, “they have standing if they spend significant time and money on enforcing those rights.”

Painter told me CREW’s suit is entirely consistent with the constitutional principle that both Congress and the federal courts act as a check on the executive branch. “This is very different from any old person running to court and filing a complaint,” he said. “I think this is what the founders intended. All I’m asking is for a day in court.”

I’m not so sure Painter and his colleagues (who also include Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, Fordham law associate professor Zephyr Teachout and law dean Erwin Chemerinsky of the University of California at Irvine) are going to get that day in court. However important the questions they have raised in their suit, I don’t think they have standing to bring it.

The seminal modern Supreme Court decision on standing, as you know, is 1992’s Lujan v. Defenders of Wildlife, which addressed a challenge by environmental groups to the government’s interpretation of the Endangered Species Act. The court, in an opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia, said none of the plaintiffs had shown a sufficiently concrete injury from the government’s action. “We have consistently held that a plaintiff raising only a generally available grievance about government - claiming only harm to his and every citizen's interest in proper application of the constitution and laws, and seeking relief that no more directly and tangibly benefits him than it does the public at large—does not state an Article III case or controversy,” Justice Scalia wrote.

The justices recently tightened the Lujan test in 2013’s Clapper v. Amnesty International. In that case, human rights lawyers, along with media and public interest groups, sued to bar the government from intercepting their communications with foreign nationals outside of the U.S. The lawyers said the imminent risk of surveillance forced them to adopt costly privacy protocols. That outlay, they argued, was enough of a concrete injury to establish their standing to sue. Overruling the 2nd Circuit, the Supreme Court said not only that plaintiffs must show an imminent risk of a tangible injury but also that plaintiffs can’t manufacture standing by spending money to ward off speculative harm.

In 2015, in a case with direct parallels to the CREW complaint, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., cited Lujan to dismiss a suit in which the public interest group Better Markets alleged the Justice Department should not have entered a $13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase without disclosing the bank’s conduct. Better Markets, like CREW, had argued that the government’s action forced the group to expend resources to counteract supposed violations. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of Washington, D.C., said precedent in the D.C. Circuit, as well as from the Supreme Court, is crystal clear: To establish standing, plaintiffs must show “discrete programmatic concerns are being directly and adversely affected by the challenged action.”

It is surely no accident that CREW’s legal team – an inarguably brilliant bunch of lawyers – filed the group’s suit in federal court in Manhattan, where precedent from the D.C. Circuit isn’t binding. As Painter told me, they are counting on the 2nd Circuit’s 1993 opinion in the Macklowe case, which, in turn, rests on the Supreme Court’s analysis of standing in Havens Realty. Both the Havens and Macklowe decisions examined the standing of a housing rights organization to bring claims under the Fair Housing Act. In Havens, which alleged a black “tester” was turned away from apartments available to prospective white renters, the justices said the housing non-profit, HOMES, met constitutional standing requirements by showing the defendants’ racial steering practices “have perceptibly impaired HOME's ability to provide housing counseling and referral services—with a consequent drain on the organization's resources.” In Macklowe, which involved real estate advertisements that depicted only white apartment buyers, the 2nd Circuit similarly said a housing nonprofit had standing by dint of the resources it had devoted to investigating and attempting to remedy the allegedly illegal ads.

Those decisions are certainly more favorable for CREW than Lujan, Clapper and cases from the D.C. Circuit. They are also, however, distinguishable from the CREW case, according to law professor Jonathan Adler of Case Western Reserve.

In Havens and Macklowe, courts were analyzing claims under the Housing Rights Act, which includes a private right of action for plaintiffs who have suffered discrimination. Both opinions specifically pointed to the law’s private attorney general provision. The constitution’s Emoluments Clauses, by contrast, do not contain any mention of whether private parties can enforce the prohibition on U.S. officers accepting gifts and payments – archaically known as “emoluments” - without Congress’s permission. Nor has Congress ever said that private plaintiffs can sue over alleged violations of the clauses.

CREW wants its suit to establish, for the first time, a private right of action within the Emoluments Clauses. But its standing argument depends on precedent invoking a law in which there is no doubt that plaintiffs have a right to sue. “That argument is pretty weak,” said Adler.

Even if CREW amends its complaint to include claims by a direct competitor of a Trump Organization business – like a rival hotel asserting that guests chose to stay instead at a Trump property to curry favor with the president – it will have to show its lawsuit can redress the supposed Emoluments violation. According to Adler, the violation occurs when a U.S. official, in this case, the president, accepts an emolument, not when the hotel guest, for example, pays the Trump Organization. In Adler’s reading of the law, neither CREW nor Trump business rivals can force redress of the violation without Congress granting a private right of action to enforce Emoluments Clauses.

“I think the potential (Trump business) conflicts are real, but concerns are not adequate to establish standing,” Adler said.

CREW co-chair Painter agreed that the judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams of Manhattan, will have to decide whether anyone has a private right to sue for Emoluments Clause violations. He said he believes the enormous public interest in enforcing the Constitution and monitoring the executive branch will inform Judge Abrams’ consideration of standing. (Painter told me he is not a civil procedures expert. I asked the group to put me in touch with its lead counsel on standing but didn’t hear back.)

President Trump said Monday that CREW’s suit is “without merit.” Earlier this month, the president said he would hand over control of his businesses to his sons while he is in office, among other measures. Ethics experts, including Eisen and Painter, have called on Trump to divest from his businesses entirely.