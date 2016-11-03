Facebook, spam texts and the First Amendment

(Reuters) - The Telephone Consumer Protection Act prohibits robocalls and spam faxes and texts under almost every circumstance. The only exceptions are for emergency communications and for the collection of debt owed to the U.S. But according to Facebook and its lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, those exceptions make the entire law unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

Facebook has challenged the constitutionality of the TCPA in a trio of class actions in California federal court that accuse the social media site of sending consumers unwanted text messages. In all three – Duguid v. Facebook, Brickman v. Facebook and Holt v. Facebook – Facebook contends that under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Reed v. Town of Gilbert, the TCPA’s exceptions mean the law’s restrictions are based on the content of that speech. Those restrictions, Facebook argued most recently in a brief filed this week in the Holt case, cannot survive under the strict scrutiny standard for government prohibitions on free speech.

“However admirable the government interest behind the law, the TCPA’s exceptions render it a content-based restriction of speech that triggers strict scrutiny, and the court should strike it down,” Facebook said in the Holt brief.

One big obstacle for Facebook, as the Justice Department pointed out when it intervened in the Brickman and Holt class actions to defend the constitutionality of the TCPA, is that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has already deemed the law to be compatible with the First Amendment, in two different decisions, 1995’s Moser v. Federal Communications Commission and 2016’s Campbell-Ewald v. Gomez. “Each time, the 9th Circuit reasoned that the Act is a permissible content-neutral, time, place, and manner restriction,” the government’s brief said. (Class action lawyers from Edelson also relied heavily on 9th Circuit precedent from Moser and Campbell-Ewald in their response to Facebook’s constitutional argument.)

Facebook countered that the Supreme Court’s Reed decision changed the analysis for what constitutes a content-based restriction on free speech – and that no appeals court has decided a First Amendment challenge to the TCPA since the Reed opinion. That case, as you may recall, involved signage restrictions in the town of Gilbert, Arizona. For aesthetic and traffic-control reasons, the town banned all outdoor public signs, with a few exceptions for (among other things) political, ideological and temporary signs providing directions to certain sorts of events. A church that holds services in different locations sued the town after it received citations for violating the time limit for directional signs.

The Supreme Court majority ruled the town’s ordinance was an unconstitutional content-based restriction on free speech, overturning a 9th Circuit ruling to the contrary. “A law that is content based on its face is subject to strict scrutiny regardless of the government's benign motive, content-neutral justification, or lack of ‘animus toward the ideas contained’ in the regulated speech,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas for the majority. “An innocuous justification cannot transform a facially content-based law into one that is content neutral.”

According to Facebook, the Reed decision compels a finding that the TCPA is unconstitutional because, on its face, the statute “allows some calls but bans others based on the subject matter and purpose of the message.” The government (and the TCPA plaintiffs in the Holt case) argue in response that the Reed opinion was not a really a shift in First Amendment doctrine. And even if it were, the Justice Department brief said, Facebook’s text messages were commercial speech, which is entitled to a lesser standard of First Amendment protection.

Clearly, defendants all over America would be thrilled if Facebook managed to persuade the courts that the TCPA is unconstitutional – a feat no previous TCPA defendant has managed to pull off, despite a fair number of First Amendment challenges to the law. But as even Facebook acknowledges, the trial judges overseeing the three class actions have to consider the social network’s more prosaic arguments for dismissal for before they can reach the constitutional dispute.

Indeed, the Duguid case was already tossed once by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of San Francisco because he found the texts at issue didn’t fall under the parameters of the TCPA. After plaintiffs’ lawyers at Lemberg Law filed an amended complaint, they agreed with Facebook defense counsel from Kirkland to wait for a decision on all other dismissal arguments before briefing the First Amendment arguments. Judge Tigar is also overseeing the Holt class action. U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson of San Francisco is presiding over the Brickman case. It’s likely that one of those, which are running on similar timetables, will produce a First Amendment decision before Duguid.