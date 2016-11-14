Privilege, retaliation and the fired GC

(Reuters) - If general counsel cannot make use of privileged information to show they were fired in retaliation for raising questions about their former employers, are in-house lawyers effectively denied the protection of federal whistleblower statutes?

That is one of the arguments in a new brief by Sanford Wadler, the onetime general counsel of the life sciences company Bio-Rad. Wadler worked at Bio-Rad for nearly 25 years but was terminated in 2013 after raising questions about possible Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations by employees in China. The company, which paid $55 million in 2014 to resolve U.S. government allegations of bribery to foreign officials in Vietnam, Thailand and Russia, investigated Wadler’s accusations about its practices in China and concluded he was wrong.

As I’ve reported, Bio-Rad says the GC was terminated because of “erratic and abusive” behavior. Wadler’s lawyers at Kerr & Wagstaffe said in a 2015 complaint against the company that he was fired in retaliation for blowing the whistle.

Last month, Bio-Rad’s new lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and its longtime counsel from Latham & Watkins changed the company’s defense strategy. Bio-Rad, which had not raised privilege concerns about Wadler’s original complaint and had filed expert witness reports in the public docket, claimed in an Oct. 21 motion that California’s very stringent rules for the disclosure of privileged materials precludes Wadler from relying at trial on anything he learned as Bio-Rad’s general counsel.

The motion suggested that it might simply be impossible for Wadler’s case – which is scheduled for a Jan. 9 trial – to proceed, given the restrictions on what he is allowed to disclose and Bio-Rad’s due process right to defend itself while preserving its attorney-client privilege.

Part of Wadler’s new response centers on Bio-Rad’s supposed waiver of its privilege in its FCPA discussions with the U.S. government, its response to a claim Wadler previously brought at the Department of Labor and its defense of his whistleblower retaliation suit.

“Bio-Rad has never objected to Mr. Wadler’s use of privileged or confidential information he learned as Bio-Rad’s general counsel to prosecute this suit,” Wadler’s brief said. “Bio-Rad itself took affirmative steps to publicly file documents revealing all of the information it now claims is privileged, confidential and ‘inextricably intertwined’ with the claims and defenses at issue.”

The only time Bio-Rad even suggested that its privilege might preclude Wadler’s pursuit of his retaliation claim was in its initial response to Wadler’s case before the Labor Department, according to the new brief. But Wadler’s lawyers said Bio-Rad abruptly dropped that argument “and flooded the Department of Labor with privileged and confidential material.” According to the brief, that strategy alone dooms Bio-Rad’s new attempt to assert privilege.

But putting aside the specifics of this case, however intriguing, Wadler’s lawyers make a broader point about companies claiming privilege to defend against whistleblower suits by former in-house lawyers. Bio-Rad contends Wadler may not disclose privileged information under California’s privilege law, which says lawyers may not breach client privilege unless they believe the disclosure “is necessary to prevent a criminal act” that “is likely to result in death of, or substantial bodily harm to, an individual.”

Wadler’s lawyers, in contrast, claim the proper standard is federal law on attorney-client privilege, not California law. State law usually governs in suits asserting state law claims and defenses, they said, but “where ‘the same evidence relates to both federal and state law claims…federal privilege law governs,’” the Wadler brief said, citing the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2009 opinion in Van Asdale v. International Game Technology. In the Van Asdale case, in-house lawyers brought state wrongful discharge claims as well as whistleblower claims under Sarbanes-Oxley.

The 9th Circuit held that Illinois privilege law did not preclude their Sarbanes-Oxley claims, and that the lawyers’ suit could proceed even if it implicated concerns about confidential client materials. The Securities and Exchange Commission agrees. According to Wadler’s counsel, the agency has expressly opined that whistleblowers suing under Sarbanes-Oxley – one of Wadler’s federal causes of action, along with Dodd-Frank – can use privileged material.

Otherwise, Wadler’s lawyers argued, Bio-Rad and companies like it could fire whistleblowing in-house lawyers at will and then hide behind client privilege. “Bio-Rad’s arguments, if accepted, would immunize companies from the very retaliation that federal law prohibits,” the brief said.

The underlying question is whether federal privilege law preempts California state law in the context of whistleblower retaliation litigation - and there is no case directly on point. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of San Francisco, who is overseeing the case, will probably have to answer that novel question before this case can go to trial.