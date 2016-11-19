SCOTUS dismissal of ATM fees case: Visa, MasterCard swung for a home run, called out on strikes

(Reuters) - I doubt that when history books survey the shocking events of November 2016, they will spare many words for the U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement late Thursday that it had dismissed a pair of cases involving credit card networks and ATM fees ranks. But for lawyers in the elite ranks of the Supreme Court bar, the justices’ order – which said that Visa, MasterCard and bank members of credit card networks had changed their argument after persuading the court to take their case -- created a considerable stir in the elite appellate bar, not least because counsel of record for Visa and the other petitioners is Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells, a former acting U.S. solicitor general and extremely accomplished Supreme Court litigator.

So what happened?

I should say right here that I don’t know for sure. Katyal didn’t respond to my email requesting comment and the lawyers I spoke with didn’t want to go on the record, for the most part. But those conversations and filings in the Supreme Court cases – there were two parallel proceedings with different respondents – suggest that the credit card companies briefed their petitions for Supreme Court review on quite narrow grounds that, even if they prevailed, wouldn’t be especially useful to them in the future. Once they reached the Supreme Court, though, they asserted a bolder argument that, had they won it, would have given their industry broad antitrust protection.

Strategically, in other words, the credit card companies may have been willing to risk the rare indignity of having their cases tossed for the chance of winning a decision worth potentially billions of dollars. The justices don’t seem to have appreciated that gamesmanship.

The underlying litigation alleged that Visa and MasterCard - which at the time operated as associations of member banks - and their member banks violated the Sherman Act by jacking up the fees for independent ATMs to access their networks. A trial judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed the cases, finding, among other things, that the plaintiffs hadn’t shown restraint of trade. The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the suits in 2015.

An array of distinguished firms represented Visa, MasterCard and the banks in their petition for certiorari: Arnold & Porter; Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Morrison & Foerster, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison. Their argument was that the D.C. Circuit split with the 9th Circuit in a nearly identical case (and more broadly with other federal circuits) when it held that mere membership in and adherence to the rules of the Visa and MasterCard networks was sufficient to allege members engaged in an antitrust conspiracy. The cert petitions defined the question presented as: “Whether allegations that members of a business association agreed to adhere to the association's rules and possess governance rights in the association, without more, are sufficient to plead the element of conspiracy in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act.”

Despite opposition from the consumers and from the independent ATM operators that had brought the underlying suits – which argued that the D.C. Circuit didn’t look only at membership in the Visa and MasterCard associations but at additional evidence of collusion as well – the justices agreed to take the cases to hear the question the credit card companies presented.

Between the cert grant on June 28 and the opening merits brief, Visa, MasterCard and the banks changed their counsel of record, bringing in Katyal of Hogan Lovells. The credit card companies and banks also changed their argument, though they didn’t say so. Instead of asserting that membership in a business association is not sufficient evidence of members participating in antitrust conspiracy, Katyal made the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in American Needle v. National Football League the centerpiece of his merits brief. American Needle, you’ll recall, involved an antitrust challenge to NFL teams for granting apparel licenses as a group.

Though the NFL lost, the credit card companies’ merits brief asserted that the Supreme Court considered the teams a single entity – a sort of joint marketing venture. Each credit card company and its network of banks, the merits brief said, should be viewed not as horizontal competitors engaged in a conspiracy to fix ATM access fees but as a single network. “The D.C. Circuit thought respondents' circumstantial allegations regarding the banks' role in each network's governance were enough” to let the case proceed, the brief said, citing American Needle. “But every joint venture involves cooperation between legally distinct entities, often with respect to how the venture will be run. And nothing in the complaints suggests the rules were the product of each network's member banks' ‘act[ing] on interests separate from those of' their network.”

Now it’s important to remember that Visa and MasterCard are no longer membership associations – the subject of the question presented in the cert petition. But both still operate in networks with the banks that offer their cards. And both face big-dollar claims that they and their bank members collude on fees. If the Supreme Court were to agree with the Visa and MasterCard reframing of their networks’ activities in the ATM fee case, wrote Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell in a response brief for the independent ATM operators, “it is hard to see how competitors could ever be subject to suit under Section 1 for the activities of a joint venture.”

Goldstein’s brief pointed out that Visa and the other petitioners had not even mentioned American Needle or joint ventures when they asked the Supreme Court for review. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which represents the consumer respondents, said the same it its brief. So did the Justice Department in its filing in support of the respondents. All of the briefs urged the justices not to allow Visa and MasterCard to game the Supreme Court.

“Departing from this court's settled practice of deciding only the Question Presented would be particularly improvident in this case,” Goldstein wrote. “The issue petitioners belatedly raise is central to an array of Section 1 claims against petitioners in other suits that have not yet been decided in the lower courts. Those cases involve a wide variety of restraints that have not even been described to this court, much less briefed in a manner that could permit a reasoned decision on such important matters. … Indeed, petitioners' goal in pivoting their argument in this court so radically is almost certainly to secure such sweeping antitrust immunity, short-circuiting the other suits they now face.”

The justices gave Visa, MasterCard and their counsel a chance to respond, but in briefs filed earlier this week, Katyal mostly reargued the credit card companies’ position on antitrust and joint ventures, though he did point out that the consumer opposition to certiorari raised American Needle. The credit card companies’ joint venture assertions, the response brief said, fall squarely within the question that was presented in the cert petition.

Obviously, the justices disagreed, since they dismissed the cases the day after the response briefs were filed. The Supreme Court apparently had an open mind about whether to allow the credit card companies to expand their argument as recently as Nov. 14, when it granted the solicitor general’s office permission to participate in the scheduled Dec. 7 oral argument. It seems that the response briefs must have resolved any doubts, to the detriment of the credit card companies.