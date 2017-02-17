The Securities and Exchange Commission issued an unusual order this week to wrap up its investigation of CVR Energy, the fuel refiner Carl Icahn acquired in a hostile tender offer in 2012. The SEC concluded that CVR failed to give investors enough information about its fee agreement with the two investment banks it hired to help the company fend off Icahn’s takeover. CVR, according to the SEC, should have said in its SEC filings that the banks, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, would be due a lavish success fee even if Icahn won control of the company.

The SEC declined, however, to penalize CVR, which it said had cooperated with the inquiry. The order doesn’t say this, but I’m sure the SEC took into account the reality that if it had imposed a penalty, Icahn would effectively be paying amends for disclosure failures committed by the company’s previous management. Icahn has already lost litigation with Goldman and Deutsche Bank over the contested fees. An SEC penalty would have added insult to that injury.

And besides, if you read the order, it appears that the SEC believes the real responsibility for the disclosure failures lies not with CVR but with the company’s outside counsel during the takeover defense. The SEC does not name the firm but it’s Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz – which, as you may recall, has itself been defending against Icahn malpractice claims over those same bank fees. The CVR malpractice litigation has been a procedural tangle, with parallel cases in Manhattan state and federal court, and appeared to be dead last year when both courts dismissed CVR’s allegations. But in October, an intermediate state appeals court revived CVR’s case.

Wachtell has asked New York’s highest court to review that decision, but if it holds up, CVR’s lawyer, longtime Icahn counsel Herbert Beigel intends to argue the state court decision requires the restoration of CVR’s federal court suit as well. In that case, CVR amended its complaint in 2015 to accuse Wachtell of giving CVR bad advice on its SEC disclosures during the takeover battle. The SEC’s unflattering assessment of Wachtell’s work, in other words, will almost certainly surface in the malpractice litigation.

I should say up here that Wachtell has always insisted its representation of CVR was professional and ethical. Most of the briefing in the state and federal malpractices cases has been on procedural issues, with the two sides contesting both the proper forum for the claims and the preclusive effect of the state court’s rulings in the banks’ litigation over the fees they were due from CVR. But substantively, Wachtell has argued the banks’ fee deal with CVR was not unusual and was ratified by the CVR board. Wachtell has also said in filings that any fee agreement limiting the banks’ fees in the event of an Icahn takeover would have run afoul of Delaware precedent prohibiting corporate officers and directors from showing bias for or against particular bidders.

The SEC order didn’t explicitly address whether Wachtell failed its client. It’s not the SEC’s job, of course, to protect corporations. But the agency concluded CVR’s fee deal with Goldman and Deutsche Bank was “not customary.” The agreement called for the banks to receive a “success fee” if control of CVR changed hands. The provision seems to have been intended to reward the banks if CVR ended up being sold to a white knight bidder. According to the SEC, however, the fee deal as it was drafted did not align the banks’ interests with those of shareholders.

“Because the fee arrangement with the banks … ensured a so-called success fee regardless of whether shareholders obtained fair value for their shares, the interests of the banks and CVR’s shareholders diverged,” the SEC said.

CVR has always alleged that Wachtell negotiated a sweet fee deal for Goldman and Deutsche Bank because it wanted to accommodate the banks. The SEC order implies something a bit different. It said Wachtell worked with CVR officials to negotiate the banks’ engagement, but also suggested that at least some Wachtell lawyers working for CVR weren’t aware the banks’ fee deal entitled Goldman and Deutsche Bank to collect the success fee even if Icahn prevailed in his tender offer. The SEC said the banks understood the terms before Icahn completed his successful tender offer. But its order described an email exchange among Wachtell lawyers after Icahn won control. The emails, “expressed surprise that ‘there’s nothing carving out a hostile deal with (Icahn) from the definition of a sale’ and that this created a ‘weird perverse incentive’” for the banks.

I’m sure that Wachtell’s precise understanding of the different iterations of the banks’ fee agreement and the firm’s role in crafting them will be explicated more thoroughly in the malpractice suit, assuming the case moves forward. But according to the SEC, CVR – with counsel from Wachtell – continued to describe the bankers’ fee agreements as “customary” in SEC filings even after the company and the firm understood Goldman and Deutsche would be entitled to a success fee for failing to ward off Icahn’s tender offer.

“As a result, shareholders, who were deciding whether or not to tender, were unaware that the banks would receive a sale fee payout regardless of whether the deal reached with (Icahn) was ultimately in the best interests of shareholders or whether the banks’ interests were aligned with those of the shareholders,” the SEC order said.

Interestingly, Wachtell and CVR also didn’t tell Icahn about the banks’ fee deal. According to the SEC, when Icahn’s counsel asked a senior (unnamed) Wachtell partner about compensation for Goldman and Deutsche Bank, the Wachtell partner “did not disclose to (Icahn’s) counsel the details surrounding the fee arrangements, which he considered to be a leverage point in the negotiations,” the order said. “The senior partner, in recognizing the materiality of the fee arrangements, believed at the time, that had the fees been disclosed, (Icahn) could have reduced the per share price of his offer in accounting for an impending liability to the banks.”

The SEC’s implication seems to be that if the senior Wachtell partner believed the bank fees would be material to Icahn, the firm and its client ought to have known to disclose them to investors. (In fairness to Wachtell, the SEC only issued specific guidance on disclosing fees for financial advisors in November 2016, years after the CVR takeover fight and presumably during the SEC’s investigation of CVR’s disclosures.)

Wachtell declined to provide a statement on the SEC order. Its counsel in the malpractice litigation is John Gleeson of Debevoise & Plimpton. Icahn and CVR counsel Beigel said he believes the SEC chose not to penalize CVR for the disclosure failures because the company “completely relied on Wachtell.”