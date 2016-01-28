Airport restaurant operator OTG to launch IPO road show Friday

(Reuters) - OTG Experience Inc will launch a road show on Friday for an initial public offering that could value the airport restaurant concessionaire at as much as $1.77 billion and set it on track to be one of this year’s first U.S. IPOs.

Stock market gyrations have ground the IPO market to a halt, with several companies announcing plans to either withdraw or delay their public offerings, including Station Casinos, Nordic Realty Trust and Elevate Credit.

OTG said on Thursday it planned to raise as much as $585 million in an IPO. The offering of 32.5 million Class A common shares are expected to be priced between $16 and $18 each.

The offering will both pay down debt and help support the company’s growth, as it moves forward with two recently signed contracts, several terminals in George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and a terminal redevelopment in Philadelphia International Airport.

Restaurant IPOs have slowed following a string of offerings in 2014 and 2015, including those of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK.N), Wingstop Inc (WING.O) and Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (FRSH.O)

OTG works with celebrity chefs Mario Carbone, Andrew Carmellini and Michael White. In addition to food developed by celebrity chefs served in high-end design settings, it also offers synched iPads that allow travelers to order, pay and track flights.

The company operates in over 300 restaurant and retail locations in airports that include Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

OTG had applied to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol “OTG”.

The New York-based company listed Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Barclays Capital Inc among the underwriters to its IPO.