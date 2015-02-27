FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency recommends approval of Otsuka kidney drug
February 27, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

EU agency recommends approval of Otsuka kidney drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A new kidney disease drug from Japan’s Otsuka has been recommended for approval in Europe, the region’s medicines regulator said on Friday.

Jinarc, or tolvaptan, was given a green light for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), an hereditary genetic disease that leads to the development of cysts in the kidneys.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin

