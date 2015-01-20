FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Redbox operator Outerwall's CEO steps down
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 20, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Redbox operator Outerwall's CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Redbox video rental machine is seen at a Walmart in Broomfield, Colorado November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Redbox video rental kiosk operator Outerwall Inc’s Chief Executive J. Scott Di Valerio has stepped down, less than two years at the company’s helm.

Board member Nora Denzel has been appointed interim CEO until a successor for Di Valerio is found, Outerwall said on Tuesday.

The company’s shares fell as much as 12 percent to $68.25 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

Di Valerio, who joined Outerwall in 2010 as chief financial officer, has also resigned from the company’s board.

Outerwall also estimated revenue of $598 million-$602 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected $596.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Outerwall had earlier forecast revenue of $575 million-$605 million for the quarter.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.