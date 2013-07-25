Redbox owner Outerwall's forecast falls short of expectations

(Reuters) - Outerwall Inc OUTR.O, operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, forecast weaker-than-expected current-quarter results, sending its shares down 7 percent in trading after the bell.

The company, which offers self-service movie rentals at about 43,700 kiosks in the United States, said it expects adjusted earnings of $1.36 to $1.51 per share in the third quarter on revenue of $604 million to $630 million.

Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.63 per share on revenue of $614.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Outerwall recorded a 47-cent per share tax benefit in the second quarter due a change in its method of amortizing content costs. It said the benefit would be largely expensed in the second half of the year.

Redbox, a joint venture with Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), mainly competes with Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

Outerwall, formerly known as Coinstar, acquired Redbox in 2008. It also operates about 20,300 coin-counting kiosks, where consumers feed loose change into machines that count it and dispense vouchers.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) accounted for about 16 percent of total revenue from continuing operations of $2.20 billion in 2012. Drugstore chain Walgreen Co WAG.N accounted for about 16 percent and supermarket chain Kroger Co (KR.N) about 11 percent.

Outerbox said on Thursday that net income rose to $46.9 million, or $1.64 per share, in the second quarter from $36.9 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $554.2 million. Redbox revenue climbed 4.5 percent to $478.5 million as more people rented out blue ray discs and video games.

Core diluted earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to $1.91 per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $564.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Outerwall shares closed at $65.30 on the Nasdaq. They have risen about 20 percent in the last three months.