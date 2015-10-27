FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish PM criticizes steel company's golden handshake: paper
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 27, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Finnish PM criticizes steel company's golden handshake: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CEO of Outokumpu Mika Seitovirta addresses a news conference in Duesseldorf February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila has criticized a 1.5 million euro golden handshake given to the outgoing chief executive of troubled steel company Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE), adding that compensation policies in state-owned companies will change.

“I think that (1.5 million euros) is oversized. Compensation should be based on how the company is succeeding,” Sipila, himself a former telecom executive, said according to the online edition of Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

Outokumpu, Europe’s largest stainless steel producer and 26 percent owned by the state, earlier this week sacked its CEO Mika Seitovirta who had failed to make the firm profitable in four years.

According to his contract from 2011, Seitovirta will be given a two-year salary in compliance with the government’s policy from 2009 regarding state-owned companies.

“We are going to shorten these as we update our state-ownership strategy next year,” Sipila told the newspaper.

Finland is mired in a three-year recession, and Sipila has urged citizens to find a “common spirit of reform” as he has stepped up with cuts in workers’ benefits to boost the country’s export competitiveness.

The state owns large stakes in 15 listed companies, including paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE), utility Fortum FUM1V.HE and refiner Neste (NESTE.HE), and the companies’ policies often become political.

Earlier this year, the government blocked a pay rise for Fortum board members due to concerns that the increase would seem unfair to recession-hit citizens.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.