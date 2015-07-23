Finland's Outokumpu sees more losses ahead on U.S. problems

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Europe’s largest stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Thursday reported a deeper-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast another for the third quarter due to weak sales at its Americas unit.

The Finnish company initially had problems ramping up its plant in the United States, and this year, the operation has been hit by increasing imports from Asia into the Americas while demand from regional distributors has been weak because of high stock levels and low nickel prices.

The company reported a core operating loss for the second quarter of 25 million euros ($27 million), compared to a loss of 6 million a year earlier and a market forecast of a loss of 9 million in Reuters poll.

Outokumpu said it expected its third-quarter core operating result to improve compared to the second quarter but to remain negative.

The company last month appointed Michael Williams as the new leader for the Americas unit, and said it was looking to take prompt steps in the region to win market share and cut costs.

“They just need more orders to be able to lift the utilization rate at Calvert (Mill in Alabama). Not much can be done by internal measures,” said analyst Antti Kansanen at brokerage Evli.

