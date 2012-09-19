Singapore's OUE shares jump on report of asset sale

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore property developer Overseas Union Enterprise (OVES.SI) jumped 10 percent to its highest level in more than a year after a newspaper report said it was planning to sell a hotel and retail asset in the city-state.

OUE shares hit an intraday high of S$2.90, the highest since August 2 last year, before retracing to S$2.89.

The Business Times reported on Wednesday that OUE could be selling its landmark Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel and the adjoining Mandarin Gallery mall, valued at S$1.18 billion and S$520 million, respectively, last year.

American property fund manager Pramerica, partnering with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, could be potential buyers, the Business Times reported, citing unnamed sources.