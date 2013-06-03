FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oxford BioMedica pauses some trials after finding potential impurities
#Health News
June 3, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Oxford BioMedica pauses some trials after finding potential impurities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gene-based biopharmaceutical company Oxford BioMedica said it put some of its trials on hold, after the company detected very low concentrations of potential impurities in a raw material.

Oxford Biomedica said it paused recruitment for its RetinoStat phase I, StarGen phase I/IIa and UshStat phase I/IIa studies.

“No safety concerns relating to any of the aforementioned products have been identified in any pre-clinical and clinical data generated to date and there is no reason to believe that the favorable safety profile of these products will be affected,” the company said in a statement.

Oxford BioMedica added that it was working closely with regulatory authorities to complete its investigations.

Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
