Apparel company Oxford Industries' results miss estimates

(Reuters) - Apparel company Oxford Industries Inc (OXM.N) reported third-quarter results below estimates and cut its full-year forecast to reflect lower sales at its Ben Sherman stores and the impact of superstorm Sandy, sending its shares down 13 percent after the bell.

Oxford Industries said Sandy delayed the opening of its Tommy Bahama bar and restaurant in New York and affected 24 other stores to varying degrees, Hicks added.

The company, whose brands include Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, now expects adjusted earnings of $2.60 to $2.70 per share from continuing operations for 2012, on revenue of $845 million to $855 million.

It had earlier forecast full-year earnings of $2.85 to $2.95 per share on sales of $850 million to $865 million.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $2.92 per share on revenue of $854.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, Oxford Industries’ income from continuing operations rose to $3.0 million, or 18 cents per share, from $1.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $181.4 million.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $182.8 million.

Ben Sherman net sales fell 21 percent to $19.8 million as it offered too many expensive products.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company fell 13 percent after closing at $52.78 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.