Nanotechnology business boosts Oxford Instruments' profit

June 12 - High-technology tools maker Oxford Instruments Plc (OXIG.L) said its full-year adjusted profit rose 60 percent on strong performance across its nanotechnology, industrial and services business.

The company said revenue from its nanotechnology business, which represents 44 percent of total revenue, rose 26 percent to 154 million pounds ($238.87 million).

Revenue from industrial products rose 28.5 percent to 129.1 million pounds while services business sales grew 32.5 percent to 56.3 million pounds.

Revenue rose 29 percent to 337.3 million pounds.

April-March adjusted pretax profit rose to 42 million pounds from 26.2 million pounds.

Order intake was up 23.5 percent at 337.8 million pounds.

Shares in the company, which raised its final dividend by 12 percent to 7.23 pence, closed at 1208 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)