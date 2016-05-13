Split-rumor Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne hug on stage

Ozzy Osbourne (C) and his wife Sharon pose with Geezer Butler (2nd L) of Black Sabbath, Zakk Wylde (L) and Slipknot member Corey Taylor (R) at a news conference to announce the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" music festival at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, California - Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne appeared on stage with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne on Thursday (May 12) to announce a summer weekend concert in California featuring 40 heavy metal acts.

It was the couple’s first appearance in public together since Sharon told her co-hosts on chat show “The Talk” that she was no longer living with her husband.

The festival, named Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, will be headlined by Black Sabbath in what is being billed as their final North American show, and Slipknot.

It will take place on September 24 and 25 in San Bernardino.

The Osbournes, who have been married for more than three decades, have become one of Hollywood’s most famous couples since starring in a reality television show, “The Osbournes”, alongside two of their children, Jack and Kelly, which gave an insight into their family life in Beverly Hills. Sharon Osbourne, 63, was a regular panelist on U.S. reality TV talent show “America’s Got Talent” and played out a battle with colon cancer in public.