FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Offshore services firm POSH seeks $304 million to $334 million in IPO: term sheet
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 8, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Offshore services firm POSH seeks $304 million to $334 million in IPO: term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) is looking to raise between $304 million and $334 million in a Singapore listing, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

POSH, which is part of the empire of Malaysia’s richest man, Robert Kuok, operates a fleet serving offshore oilfields in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company is also reserving the right to issue additional shares worth up to $46 million under a greenshoe option, meaning the total amount raised could be as much as $380 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI) are the joint issue managers, bookrunners and underwriters.

Hwang Investment Management Berhad and Fortress Capital Asset Management are cornerstone investors in the deal.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.