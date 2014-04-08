Offshore services firm POSH seeks $304 million to $334 million in IPO: term sheet

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) is looking to raise between $304 million and $334 million in a Singapore listing, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

POSH, which is part of the empire of Malaysia’s richest man, Robert Kuok, operates a fleet serving offshore oilfields in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company is also reserving the right to issue additional shares worth up to $46 million under a greenshoe option, meaning the total amount raised could be as much as $380 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI) are the joint issue managers, bookrunners and underwriters.

Hwang Investment Management Berhad and Fortress Capital Asset Management are cornerstone investors in the deal.