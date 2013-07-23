FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paccar posts lower profit, cuts sales forecasts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 23, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

Paccar posts lower profit, cuts sales forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Truck maker Paccar Inc (PCAR.O) reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday and trimmed its full-year sales forecasts for North America and Europe, where freight carriers are postponing purchases of new vehicles.

The company, which makes Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF brand commercial trucks, reported a second-quarter profit of $291.6 million, or 82 cents a share, down from $297.2 million, or 83 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue from truck and engine sales, as well as Paccar’s in-house finance unit, fell 3.6 percent to $4.30 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it now expects to sell 210,000 to 230,000 “Class 8” trucks - the biggest it makes - in North America this year, down from a previous forecast of 210,000 and 240,000.

The company lowered its forecast for truck sales in Europe to a range of 210,000 to 230,000, down from a previous forecast of 210,000 to 235,000.

Paccar shares were up 65 cents to $58.46 in early Nasdaq trading.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.