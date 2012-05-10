FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC in formal probe of Paccar financial statements
May 10, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

SEC in formal probe of Paccar financial statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated a formal investigation of Paccar Inc’s financial reporting from 2008 to 2011, the truck maker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The SEC has requested information concerning the company’s loan loss reserves, debt restructuring and segment reporting, according to the filing. Paccar said it is cooperating fully with the SEC’s investigation.

Paccar shares were down 1.5 percent at $39.85 in late trading on Nasdaq.

Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

